Wednesday's Game in Amarillo Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Wednesday's game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Amarillo Sod Poodles has been postponed due to inclement weather, setting up a doubleheader on Thursday.

The Riders and Sod Poodles will make up Wednesday's game with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. tomorrow. Both games will be seven inning contests with the second game beginning approximately thirty minutes after the completion of the first.

Tomorrow, the RoughRiders continue a six-game road series with the Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (1-2, 5.40) and Ben Anderson (1-2, 3.81) Game 2 against.

RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

