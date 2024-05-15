Wednesday's Game in Amarillo Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - Wednesday's game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Amarillo Sod Poodles has been postponed due to inclement weather, setting up a doubleheader on Thursday.
The Riders and Sod Poodles will make up Wednesday's game with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. tomorrow. Both games will be seven inning contests with the second game beginning approximately thirty minutes after the completion of the first.
Tomorrow, the RoughRiders continue a six-game road series with the Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (1-2, 5.40) and Ben Anderson (1-2, 3.81) Game 2 against.
RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
