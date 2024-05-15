Home Struggles Continue for Tulsa with Wednesday Afternoon Loss

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers struggles at ONEOK Field continued Wednesday afternoon with a 7-1 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge. The defeat marked the fifth straight home loss for the Drillers, and it dropped their season record at ONEOK Field to just 5-13.

The Drillers took an initial lead in the game with a run in the first inning when Alex Freeland led off with a base hit and later scored on a two-out single from Griffin Lockwood-Taylor.

Tulsa starting pitcher Kendall Williams kept the Wind Surge scoreless through the first two innings before Emmanuel Rodriguez tripled with one-out in the third and scored on a double by Jeferson Morales to tie the game at 1-1.

The game got away from Williams and the Drillers in the bottom of the fourth. Wichita loaded the bases thanks to a pair of walks and a hit batter. That set the stage for a two-run double by Kyler Fedko. After another walk, Sauryn Lao replaced Williams.

Lao was greeted by consecutive run-scoring singles before an infield grounder brought in the fifth and final run of the inning, giving the Wind Surge a 6-1 lead.

Wichita's Jake Rucker closed out the day's scoring with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

The Drillers have now dropped four straight games to the Wind Surge and trail 5-3 in this year's edition of the Propeller Series.

INSIDE THE GAMES

Williams suffered the loss, dropping his season record to 1-4. The right-hander was charged with six runs on six hits in 3.1 innings.

Lao did not surrender a run and has allowed just one run in his last 11 games. He has a 0.59 ERA during that stretch that covers 15.1 innings.

After stealing seven bases in Tuesday's win over the Drillers, Wichita did not record a stolen base in Wednesday's game.

Catcher Diego Cartaya picked his counterpart, Cardenas, off second base to end the top of the first inning.

Tulsa had only one hit after the third inning. It was a single from

Austin Beck in the eighth.

The Drillers were out-hit in the game 10-4.

The start of the game was delayed by 15 minutes due to rain showers in the downtown Tulsa area.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their six-game series with the Wind Surge on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Starting time is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

WCH - LHP Jaylen Nowlin (2-2, 3.33 ERA)

TUL - TBA

