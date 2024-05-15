Travs Walk-off to Start Mad Mallards Week

North Little Rock, AR - Cole Young delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 5-4 on Tuesday night. The game-winner was Young's third hit of the night. The Travs connected for 15 hits led by a four-hit game from Alberto Rodriguez. The Naturals rallied from three runs down to force extras after tying the game in the ninth. Kyle Hill pitched a scoreless top of the 10th to earn the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Tyler Locklear blasted a three-run home run to put the Travs up by three in the fifth inning.

* Morgan McCullough made a diving play to rob a hit and get the final out of the top of the ninth keeping the game tied.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 3-5, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* 1B Tyler Locklear: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 4-5

* LHP Peyton Alford: 1.2 IP, K

News and Notes

* It was the Travs' first walk-off win of the season.

* Arkansas played under their alternate identity of the Mad Mallards.

* RHP Troy Taylor joined the club up from High-A Everett and made his Double-A debut working a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (1-1, 3.77) making the start against RHP Chandler Champlain (1-1, 4.25). It is Mad Mallards week and a Dog Day at DSP. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

