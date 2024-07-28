Wichita Procures Split Series Amid Amarillo Last Inning Effort

July 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge scored in double digits for the second straight game in a 10-8 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. Every batter reached base for the visitors in the series finale, where Wichita won its third straight game.

A trio of Wind Surge hitters brought in four runs on back-to-back-to-back at-bats in the top of the third. Jake Rucker singled through shortstop for the first, Tyler Dearden doubled in two more over the center fielder off the wall, and Carson McCusker found the outfield grass on his own two-bagger to allow Dearden to score.

Tim Tawa hit a solo shot, his 19th of the season, to left in the bottom of the fourth, which put Amarillo on the board and tied for the individual Double-A home run lead. Neyfy Castillo put in the second Sod Poodles run on a double pulled to Dearden in left field, making the score 4-2 Wichita.

Luke Keaschall singled home Jorel Ortega to center in the opening part of the fifth, and he later crossed the plate on a McCusker triple down the right field line, allowing a four-run lead to return to the Wind Surge.

Wichita replicated their third inning offense before the stretch in the seventh. Rucker smoked a two-run round-tripper, his sixth of the season, over the wall in left. Starting a few batters later with Jeferson Morales, Wind Surge hitters hit three straight doubles, with the latter two by Aaron Sabato and Ben Ross scoring the final two runs. J.J. D'Orazio yanked a solo shot, his fourth of the season, after the stretch came and went for the Sod Poodles.

Amarillo clawed back by batting around for a five-spot in the ninth, but the deficit was too much as Ortega made the final out in center to secure a split series with a 10-8 victory.

Aaron Rozek threw his longest start of the season to improve to 5-3 with Wichita. He struck out six batters over seven innings in a quality start, giving up three earned runs on six hits. John Stankiewicz recorded his second save after recording the final two outs.

The Wind Surge return home for a series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium starting Tuesday, July 30, at 7:05 PM, on Two for Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

