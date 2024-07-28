RockHounds Take Series with Sunday Matinee Victory

MIDLAND, Texas - The Missions saw their early 4-0 lead disappear as the Midland RockHounds came back to win not only the game, 7-4, but also the series. San Antonio heads home to host the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

An error allowed the Missions to strike first off RockHounds starter Jack Perkins in the third inning. Then with two outs, the Missions added more. Brandon Valenzuela mashed an opposite-field double to score Ripken Reyes before Cole Cummings launched a homer to right field, giving San Antonio a 4-0 lead.

Ryan Bergert continued to sharpen his performance after a month away from the mound. The Missions' starter tossed three innings with four strikeouts. His only run allowed came in the third frame when Brennan Milone knocked an RBI single to left to put Midland on the board.

Midland took advantage as soon as Bergert exited. Raul Brito struck out the first two men he faced, but the RockHounds added a pair of runs on a single from Jordan Groshans to creep closer at 4-3.

In the fifth, Brito walked a pair and turned it over to Mitch Miller. The RockHounds loaded the bases for Daniel Susac, who snuck a single into left field, bringing home two runs and catapulting Midland ahead 5-4. Brayan Buelvas tacked on a run with a hit, so after five innings, Midland led 6-4.

Midland added one in the sixth, and their bullpen held it there. Shohei Tomioka, Jake Walkinshaw and Danis Correa combined to secure the lead and the series win.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-4

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 14-12, 45-49 on the season

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): 3 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 4 K

Jack Perkins (RockHounds tarter): 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 10 K (Career high)

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #45 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): 3 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 4 K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, RBI, 2 K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Henry Baez (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): DNP

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): 1-4, 2 RBI

Henry Bolte (#10 A's prospect): 0-4, R, RBI, 3 K

Jack Perkins (#14 A's prospect): 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 10 K (Career high)

Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A's prospect): DNP

Cooper Bowman (#17 A's prospect): 1-4, 2 R, BB

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): DNP

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect): 1-5, RBI

Brayan Buelvas (#29 A's prospect): 2-4, R, RBI, K

The San Antonio Missions will begin a six-game series on Tuesday at Wolff Stadium against the Frisco RoughRiders. Neither team has announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in San Antonio.

