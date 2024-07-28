Travs Fall in Finale in Springdale

July 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - Down seven runs early, the Arkansas Travelers nearly erased the deficit but fell 8-6 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday. The game ended with the go-ahead run at home plate. The Travs did not score until a four run seventh inning and then put up their final two tallies in the ninth. Naturals starter Mason Barnett dealt six shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* The Naturals capped a five-run fourth inning with a three-run double by Luca Tresh.

* Jake Anchia hit a two-run homer in the ninth to bring the Travs within two. Ben Ramirez followed with a double but a walk from Ben Williamson was all the Travs got after that.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 runs

* C Jake Anchia: 1-3, HBP, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Ben Williamson went 0-4 with a walk to snap his 13 game hitting streak, the longest of the year by a Traveler and the third longest in the league this season.

* Arkansas dropped their third straight road series.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open a two week homestand with the first of six against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night. LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 4.50) makes the start against LHP James Gonzalez (5-4, 4.15). It is a Fiesta de Diamantes with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from July 28, 2024

