Springfield Offense Stifled in Sunday Shutout

July 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (54-42) dropped the Sunday finale to the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-0 at Hammons Field. The Cardinals offense left at least one runner on in eight of nine innings played.

Decisions:

W: Cole McDonald (2-1)

L: Brandon Komar (4-1)

Notables:

Springfield allowed five stolen bases by Corpus Christi, a season-high by an opponent.

In the fourth inning, Mike Antico stole his 100th career base at the Double-A level, all with Springfield.

Nathanael Heredia made his Double-A debut for the Cardinals: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Tommy Edman went 0 for 5 in his eighth rehab appearance for Springfield. He's 6 for 30 in this rehab stint.

Springfield was shut out for the fifth time this season. They are 5-5 in shutouts this year.

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 30: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez vs TUL TBD

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

