Offensive Explosion Pushes Tulsa over Frisco, 14-4

July 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Tulsa Drillers 14-4 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Tulsa (14-12, 48-47) opened the scoring in the top of the second against Frisco (16-11, 60-36) starter Winston Santos (1-2) when Damon Keith mashed a leadoff homer to give the Drillers a 1-0 lead.

The Riders answered in the home half of the second inning with a homer from Abimelec Ortiz, his third long ball of the series.

Frisco ran into trouble in the top of the third inning as the Drillers struck for six runs to retake the lead, 7-1. Brandon Lewis provided a solo homer and Jose Ramos added a pair of runs with a double to highlight the frame.

Santos exited after 2.2 innings, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two.

Tulsa added two more in the top of the fourth against Nick Krauth, using an RBI single from Lewis to push the lead to 9-1.

Krauth worked 3.1 innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and no walks while fanning five.

In the bottom of the fourth, Josh Jung cut into the deficit with a two-run double off the wall in left field that scored Geisel Cepeda and Alejandro Osuna to make it a 9-3 game.

Frisco added another run in the sixth inning where Cody Freeman delivered a sacrifice fly to right, plating Cooper Johnson to cut the deficit to 9-4.

In the eighth and ninth innings, Tulsa used five unanswered runs to take a 14-4 lead. The 10 run loss is tied for the largest loss of the season for the Riders.

Offensively, Ortiz paced the RoughRiders with a 3-for-5 night as he fell a triple shy of the cycle. Aaron Zavala also collected a pair of hits. Jung posted a 2-for-3 evening with a double, finishing the weekend going 4-for-10 with two hit-by-pitches.

The RoughRiders open a twelve-game road trip that starts with a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30th.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.