Price Homers Twice, Hooks Shut Out Springfield

July 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Collin Price belted two home runs Sunday night as the Hooks wrapped their week in the Ozarks with a 9-0 triumph over the Cardinals at Hammons Field.

Each man in the Corpus Christi lineup reached base as the club totaled 16 hits, one shy of its season standard.

Price led the charge with a two-out RBI double in the first and blasts to begin the fifth and sixth for his first pro multi-homer game.

Jeremy Arocho and Kenedy Corona both reach base four times, with Arocho recording a trio of RBI singles. Corona doubled twice, scored two runs and knocked in another as part of his 3-for-4 day, which he completed with an eighth inning walk.

Jose Fleury was an out short of qualifying for the win, spreading three hits and two walks over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Fleury struck out four.

Cole McDonald struck out the lone man he faced, with Joey Mancini earning the four-inning save. Corpus Christi's pitching staff stranded 11 on the night.

