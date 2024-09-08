Wichita Prevail in 10 Innings Over Frisco in Final Road Game of the Season

September 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







FRISCO, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge came out on top 4-2 in 10 innings in the series finale over the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. The Wichita bullpen combined to no-hit the RoughRiders over the final five innings with eight strikeouts in the team's final road contest of the season.

After making a diving grab to keep the game scoreless in the bottom of the first, Jorel Ortega connected on a solo homer, his 10th of the season, over the wall in left-center in the top of the third. Ortega becomes the fifth different Wind Surge hitter to have double-digit long balls this season.

C.J. Culpepper, who made his second start of the week, matched his series opener outing with a four-inning performance. He also struck out a Double-A high six batters, recording a pair of strikeouts in three different frames.

After Keyber Rodriguez opened the home half of the fifth on a single up the middle, Theo Hardy tied the game on an RBI triple to right field. Hardy later came around as well on a double to that same area from the Frisco leadoff hitter Alejandro Osuna. Osuna brought home runners in five of the six games against Wichita this week.

Kala'i Rosario pulled a single to left field to start the eighth, then both Tanner Schobel and Alex Isola walked to load the bases with one out. Aaron Sabato got plunked on the second pitch of his at-bat to officially tie the game 2-2.

Jarret Whorff stranded a RoughRiders runner on second after he reached on an error with a swinging strikeout to force extra innings in the series finale. That's the second time this week that both sides needed bonus baseball at Riders Field.

Jake Rucker cracked a two-run double, his 22nd two-bagger of the season, out to the opposite alleyway in right-center to give the Wind Surge a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th. Whorff then set down the RoughRiders lineup in order to secure an extra-inning victory by that same score.

Whorff improved to an even 3-3 record with Wichita after earning the win. He gave up no hits in the final two innings and struck out three.

The Wind Surge return to Riverfront Stadium for their final regular season series against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, September 10, at 7:05 PM, on Two for Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

