Travs Rally Late for Win in Regular Season Home Finale

September 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers engineered their biggest comeback win of the season on Sunday afternoon in a 6-5 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Travs trailed by four runs in the eighth inning but scored five times in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win. Victor Labrada homered in the seventh inning and then scored the go-ahead run an inning later on the back end of a double steal. Arkansas employed seven pitchers in the game with Peyton Alford getting credit for the win and Luis Curvelo throwing a scoreless ninth to save the game.

Moments That Mattered

* The rally started with the first four hitters of the eighth reaching base on three singles and a walk with Ben Williamson's single plating two.

* With one out and runners at the corners, Jake Anchia took off for second base and when a high throw went off the second baseman's glove, Labrada raced in with the go-ahead run.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Victor Labrada: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI, SB

* RHP Logan Gragg: IP, 3 K

* RHP Luis Curvelo: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* The previous largest comeback win of the year for Arkansas was three runs, which had been done twice.

* Labrada became the fourth Trav with 20 or more steals on the season.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open the final series of the regular season on the road at Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday night. LHP Danny Wirchansky (7-6, 2.74) makes the start against RHP William Fleming (4-5, 7.24) with first pitch set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

