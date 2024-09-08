Riders Drop Series Finale to Wind Surge in 10 Innings, 4-2

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Wichita Wind Surge 4-2 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Wichita (25-38, 56-76) found the run column first in the top of the third inning against Frisco (36-27, 80-52) starter Kohl Drake when Jorel Ortega delivered a leadoff solo homer to give the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead.

In the home half of the fifth inning, Keyber Rodriguez singled before coming around to score on a triple by Theo Hardy. Alejandro Osuna gave the RoughRiders a 2-1 advantage with an RBI double.

Drake finished after 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit and two walks while fanning six Wichita hitters.

Skylar Hales and Nick Krauth combined for a pair of scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks to preserve the Riders lead.

The Wind Surge evened the game in the top of the eighth inning against Ricky DeVito. Kala'i Rosario opened the inning with a single before a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch allowed him to tie the game. Dane Acker entered the game and on his first pitch induced a 5-4-3 inning ending double play.

In the top of the tenth inning, Larson Kindreich issued a leadoff walk before a two-run double by Jake Rucker allowed the automatic runner and the walk to score. The lefty settled in to strike out the side, keeping it a 6-4 deficit.

The RoughRiders went down in order in the bottom of the tenth inning, falling 6-4 in the series finale.

Offensively, the Riders collected 5 hits as Osuna picked up the lone multi-hit game. Frisco went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The RoughRiders begin a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10th.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

