San Antonio Falls to Tulsa in 11-Inning Thriller

September 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers Saturday night. The two clubs needed 11 innings to determine a winner. In the bottom of the 11th inning, Donovan Casey drove in Noah Miller with a single to left field. The Missions held a 3-1 lead before trailing 4-3. San Antonio tied the game in the ninth frame.

Carlos Duran was the starting pitcher for the Drillers. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. After striking out the first batter, he gave up a single to Connor Hollis and walked Cole Cummings. Duran struck out Romeo Sanabria for the second out. Robbie Tenerowicz drove in Hollis with a single to center field. Marcos Castanon drew a walk to load the bases. Cummings scored on an infield single from Robert Perez Jr. The Missions took an early 2-0 lead.

San Antonio put two runners on in the second frame. Duran struck out the first batter before walking Anthony Vilar. Hollis grounded into a fielder's choice with Vilar out at second base. Cummings drew a walk to put two runners on with two outs. Sanabria grounded out to end the inning.

Ryan Bergert was the starter for the Missions. After two scoreless frames, he allowed a run in the third inning. Brendon Davis walked to start the inning. After two fly outs, Chris Newell extended the inning with a single. Damon Keith drove in Davis with a single to center field. Tulsa cut the deficit in half.

The Drillers put two runners on base in the fourth inning. Yeiner Fernandez began the frame with a base hit. Bergert retired the next two batters before issuing a walk to Davis. Bubba Alleyne struck out looking to end the inning.

The Missions added a run in the fifth inning. Facing Kelvin Bautista, Tenerowicz reached base with a two-out double. Castanon drew a walk to extend the inning. Perez Jr. drove in Tenerowicz with a double to left field. The Missions extended their lead to 3-1.

Bergert's night ended after five innings of work. He walked three batters while striking out four. Carter Loewen took the mound for the Missions in the sixth inning.

With Loewen in the game, Tulsa plated their second run of the night. The right-hander retired the first two batters before walking Jose Ramos. Taylor Young singled to put two runners on. Davis drove in Ramos with a base hit to left field. Tulsa trimmed the lead to 3-2.

The Drillers captured the lead in the seventh inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Newell drew a one-out walk. After striking out the next batter, Blanchard walked Griffin Lockwood-Powell. Jose Geraldo took over on the mound. Fernandez drove in two runs with a double to left field. The Missions trailed 4-3.

In the eighth inning, the Missions stranded two baserunners. With Ronan Kopp in the game, Castanon and Perez Jr. drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. The left-hander struck out the next two batters. Anthony Vilar flew out to left field, ending the inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Kopp returned to the mound for the Drillers. Hollis reached base on a fielding error by Noah Miller. With Hollis running on the play, Cummings grounded out and Hollis reached second base. Ripken Reyes entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Sanabria. He struck out swinging for the second out. Antonio Knowles took over on the mound. Tenerowicz, down to his last strike, singled to right field allowing Hollis to score the tying run.

Ryan Och took the mound for the Missions in the bottom of the ninth inning. Newell reached base on an infield single to start the frame. Newell was picked off first base and subsequently ejected after contesting the close call. Donovan Casey singled to center field. Lockwood-Powell struck out swinging for the second out. With Fernandez at the plate, Casey stole second base. Fernandez walked, putting two runners on base. Ramos struck out swinging to end the inning.

Christian Suarez took the mound for Tulsa in the 10th inning. Castanon was the placed runner at second base. Perez Jr. reached base on an infield single, and Castanon advanced to third base. Joshua Mears struck out swinging for the first out. Ray-Patrick Didder grounded into a double play, ending the inning.

Och remained in the game for the bottom of the 10th inning. Ramos was the runner at second base. Young flew out to right field and Ramos advanced to third base. Davis was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners. Alleyne struck out swinging for the second out. Noah Miller ended the inning by flying out to center field.

In the top of the 11th inning, Suarez remained in the game and Didder was the placed runner at second base. Vilar executed a sacrifice bunt allowing Didder to advance 90 feet. With the infield playing in, Hollis grounded out. Cummings drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Reyes struck out swinging to end the inning.

Miller was the placed runner at second in the 11th inning. Daniel Camarena took the mound for the Missions. Jose Izarra flew out to right field and Miller advanced to third base. Casey ended the game with a line drive down the left field line.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-4 (11)

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 27-34, 58-71 on the season

Tenerowicz: 2nd 4-hit game of the season

13th extra-innings game of the season (6-7)

5th walk-off loss of the season

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Carlos Duran (Drillers starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Braden Nett (#20 Padres prospect): DNP

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): DNP

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Noah Miller (#25 Dodgers prospect): 0-6, K

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday, September 8th. Left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (3-2, 5.21) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jerming Rosario (3-4, 4.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Drillers. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. from ONEOK Field.

