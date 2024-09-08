Travs Rally in Eighth, Hooks Drop Road Finale

September 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Travelers, employing a five-run fifth inning, came back to beat Corpus Christi, 6-5, Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park.

James Hicks made the start in the Hooks road finale, blanking Arkansas over four innings of work. Hicks, pitching 30 miles from his hometown of Conway, AR, struck out six while allowing one hit and one walk.

Julio Robaina permitted three base runners over his first three innings, but Arkansas sent nine men to bat in the eighth, scoring five times on five singles and a sacrifice fly. Additionally, a double steal pushed the go-ahead marker across.

The Hooks, who carried a 4-0 lead into the seventh, recorded 11 hits, their most on the road trip.

Luis Encarnacion led the charge, going 3-for-4 while slugging his first Double-A home run in the eighth.

Logan Cerny also went deep, sending a laser down the right-field line to start the second. Cerny has connected for 16 home runs on the season, with two coming for the Hooks.

Jeremy Arocho and Brice Matthews each had two hits atop the line up. Matthews reached base all four times with his knocks being a double and a two-out RBI single.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.