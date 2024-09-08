Hooks Return for Final Stand of 2024

September 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Your last chance to see Hooks Baseball this season is Tuesday thru Sunday at Whataburger Field as the Midland RockHounds visit for a six-game series.

Get amped with the ultimate 80s cover band on September 12 as the Spazmatics perform a postgame concert. It's also Three Dollar Thursday, pouring out discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas.

Then, along with the FINAL Bud Light Friday Fireworks show of the year, the first 2,000 fans pick up a Hooks Hat, courtesy of your Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

Corpus Christi Medical Center provides Astros Duffle Bags to the first 2,000 through the turnstiles on Saturday, September 14. It's also First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell, which features a pregame parade around the playing field of emergency response vehicles, with more than 25 Coastal Bend agencies represented at Whataburger Field that night.

Fans at the ballpark Friday and Saturday can bid on game-worn, player-autographed jerseys. The in-stadium auction includes Corpus Christi's road grays on Friday and the powder-blue Hooks Fauxback jerseys on Saturday. Auction closes at the bottom of the sixth.

Sunday's 1:05 season finale makes for a perfect afternoon with the family, beginning with Pre Game Catch on the Field from x to x. Dollar Day nets $1 hot dogs, soft drinks, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. And run the bases postgame as part of H-E-B Kids Day.

The Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, September 10 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- WellMed Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, September 11 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, September 12 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Spazmatics Postgame Concert

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, September 13 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Hat from Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, September 14 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell

- First 2,000 fans receive an Astros Duffle Bag from Corpus Christi Medical Center

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, September 15 vs. Midland RockHounds: 1:05 pm (gates open 11:30 am)

- Pre Game Catch on the Field

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

