Wichita Kept Quiet by Frisco Pitching in Second Game of Series

September 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge came up short 2-1 against the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. After the day off after the Labor Day series opener, pitching remained exceptional for both ends, combining 23 total strikeouts.

Andrew Cossetti looped an RBI single into shallow right field after it bounced out of the mitt of Max Acosta in the top of the first.

Alejandro Osuna knotted the game up 1-1 in the home half of the third with a solo home run, #6 at Double-A, to right field.

One day removed from his 26th birthday, Josh Hatcher grounded a go-ahead single up the middle in the bottom of the fifth to give Frisco the lead. The knock would prove to be the difference across the rest of the night.

Mason Fox, the first man out of the bullpen for the Wind Surge, retired all six men he faced through the sixth and seventh innings, with the former frame coming on three strikeouts. The appearance marked his first at Riders Field since August 12, 2022, when he played for the San Antonio Missions under the San Diego Padres organizational umbrella.

Wichita was set down 1-2-3 in the ninth by Ryan Lobus to end the game. So far, they've dropped both games of this series against the RoughRiders by one run each.

Jaylen Nowlin fell to 5-7 on the year after the loss. He surrendered the two earned Frisco runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

