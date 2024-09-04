Riders Win Pitcher's Duel, Take Two-Game Series Lead Over Wind Surge

September 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 2-1 on Wednesday evening from Riders Field.

Wichita (23-36, 54-74) started the scoring in the top of the first inning against Frisco (34-25, 78-50) starter Winston Santos (4-3) when Andrew Cossetti delivered a two-out RBI single to put the Wind Surge out in front 1-0.

Alejandro Osuna evened the score with his sixth homer of the season, a solo homer in the home half of the third inning against Jaylen Nowlin (5-7).

Tied at 1-1 in the home half of the fifth inning, Josh Hatcher propelled the Riders out in front with an RBI single that plated Osuna to make it a 2-1 game.

Santos finished after 5.0 innings, surrendering just one run on three hits and a walk while setting a new Double-A high with eight punchouts.

Jacob Latz, making a major league rehab appearance, took the mound in the top of the sixth. The lefty sat down the side in order, picking up a pair of strikeouts.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jackson Kelly took the mound and tossed a scoreless frame before handing the ball to Ryan Lobus. The righty, making his Double-A debut, allowed just one hit while fanning two across 2.0 scoreless innings to earn his first save for Frisco.

Offensively, Osuna and Hatcher each collected multiple hits. Osuna led the way as he scored both runs for the RoughRiders.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 5th. The Riders will turn to LHP Mitch Bratt (2-1, 4.38) against LHP Christian MacLeod (0-1, 2.12) for the Wind Surge.

