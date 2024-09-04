Cards Ride Longball to Even Series
September 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Dakota Harris and Matt Lloyd each hit 3-run homers and Noah Mendlinger drove in 3 runs as the Cardinals rode 11 hits to a 10-5 win over the NW Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Hammons Field. With the win the Cardinals even the series at one game apiece.
Decisions:
W: Zane Mills (3-0)
L: Will Fleming (4-5)
Notables:
Dakota Harris' 3-run shot was his first home run in Double-A. He had 8 at High-A Peoria to start the season.
Lloyd's blast was his team-leading 16th of the season. The Canadian has also driven in a team-high 72 runs which is good for 2nd in the Texas League.
Four different Cardinal starters had multi-hit games, and Harris, Lloyd and Mendlinger each drove in 3 runs.
Cardinals starter Tink Hence struck out 8 over 4.0 innings.
Springfield scored 7 of its 10 runs with two outs.
The Cards came into play with no home runs over their last 6 games. Before Harris' homer, Springfield's last longball was a solo shot hit by RJ Yeager on Tuesday, August 27 in Wichita.
On Deck:
Thursday, September 5: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (7-2, 4.95 ERA) vs NWA RHP Steven Zobac (6-2, 2.78 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
