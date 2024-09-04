Travs Hook Corpus Christi to Open Series

Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, TX - Victor Labrada homered and stole home as part of a double steal and the Arkansas Travelers took the series opener from the Corpus Christi Hooks, 7-1 on Tuesday night. The Travs banged out 11 hits with Labrada, Jared Oliva and Brock Rodden each posting two hit games. Brandyn Garcia started and dealt three scoreless innings with Raul Alcantara following with two shutout frames to earn the win. Arkansas went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took advantage of a free runner on a Hooks throwing error in the second inning with Brock Rodden connecting for an RBI single.

* After adding another run in the fifth, Labrada blasted a three-run homer to right field to put the Travs up by five.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI, 2 SB

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 3 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* The Travelers magic number to clinch a playoff spot is five with 11 games remaining.

* Garcia has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances.

* Arkansas is now 10-1 in Tuesday home games.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (6-6, 2.88) making the start against RHP Joey Mancini (5-2, 1.55). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

