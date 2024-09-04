Travs Keep Hooks at Bay
September 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK - The Travelers made a pair of second inning runs stand Wednesday evening as they blanked Corpus Christi, 2-0, at Dickey-Stephens Park.
Right-hander Joey Mancini worked around a lead-off walk in the first thanks to a strikeout and a ground ball double play, but two hits that began the next frame blossomed into a 2-0 edge for Arkansas.
Mancini, logging a 1.73 ERA in 16 games for the Hooks, finished his 67-pitch outing by retiring eight of the last nine men he faced.
Jose Fleury finished the contest with four shutout innings, stranding three hits and one walk. Fleury, sporting a 2.70 ERA in 10 appearances since the beginning of July, fanned four while throwing 38 of 49 pitches for strikes.
Jeremy Arocho's lead single in the third and Austin Deming's one-out base hit in the fifth accounted for the two Corpus Christi walks. Deming reach base twice thanks to a free pass in the second.
