Travs Fire Two-Hit Shutout of Hooks

September 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR. -Danny Wirchansky, Logan Gragg and Peyton Alford combined on a two-hit shutout as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks, 2-0 on Wednesday night. It was the team's 11th shutout of the season. Wirchansky struck out six over five innings on the way to his seventh win. Gragg and Alford then each retired six consecutive hitters to close out the game with Alford netting his sixth save. Both runs scored in the second inning. Ben Williamson led the Travs offense with two doubles and a walk.

Moments That Mattered

* Williamson opened the second inning with a double followed by a single from Victor Labrada. The runs came home on a sacrifice fly from Alberto Rodriguez and an RBI groundout by Jake Anchia.

* Wirchansky, Gragg and Alford combined to retire the final 14 Hooks batters of the night.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Williamson: 2-3, BB, run, 2 2B

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, BB, 6 K

* RHP Logan Gragg: 2 IP

* LHP Peyton Alfrod: Sv, 2 IP, 4 K

News and Notes

* The Travelers magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now three with 10 games remaining after Northwest Arkansas also lost at Springfield.

* It was the Travs fifth shutout win in the last 14 home games.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (8-5, 3.02) making the start against LHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (5-5, 5.47). It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

