Wichita Fizzle In Eleven Innings Against Midland

August 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge fell 11-10 in 11 innings against the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. A wild scoring affair took place in the second game of the series, as both teams combined to score three runs five times throughout the night.

Daniel Susac smoked a three-run blast, his 10th this season, over the left-center wall in the bottom of the first to give the RockHounds an early 3-0 lead.

On the first pitch of his second at-bat, Jake Rucker connected on a bases-clearing double, his 20th two-bagger of the year, to the wall in the left-center gap to tie the game 3-3 in the visiting half of the third.

Jordan Groshans and Brayan Buelvas put Midland back ahead in the following half inning on consecutive run-scoring hits with a single and double, respectively, both being pulled to left field. Brennan Milone hooked a line drive long ball, number 13 this season, fair down the line in left for the second three-run cushion for the RockHounds in the following inning.

Rucker slugged a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to jump up to five RBIs on the night, becoming the first Wind Surge hitter to reach 60 RBIs on the season. Carson McCusker, the previous RBI team leader heading into tonight's game, smacked his team-leading 12th homer of the season to tie the game again on a solo shot two batters later. The two would inversely repeat these feats heading into the stretch in the seventh.

After three separate three-run frames for Wichita, Midland put together their second three spot in the last of the eighth on an RBI single to right from Junior Perez and a sacrifice fly to center by Jack Winkler, with the third coming across on an error during the latter play. Neither team would bring a man across in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Dalton Shuffield worked a sac fly to center to score Ben Ross from third in the top of the 10th, though Groshahns evened things out on an RBI double to left in the next half inning to continue the ballgame. Milone finished things off on a run-scoring double to deep center in the bottom of the 11th for an 11-10 final.

Jarret Whorff got hit with the loss to become 2-3 in Double-A with the Wind Surge. The righty entered in the 10th for Wichita and gave up two unearned runs on three hits with one strikeout in extra innings.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, Thursday, August 22, at 7:00 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.