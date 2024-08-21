Cardiac Cards Walk off for Second Straight Night

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Noah Mendlinger hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to send the Springfield Cardinals (67-49) to a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night at Hammons Field. The walk-off victory was the second for the Cards in the first two games of the series.

W: Matt Svanson (4-3)

L: Christian Suarez (3-4)

Tink Hence went 4.0 IP, allowing three hits, two walks and struck out two in his 17th start of the season. He did not factor into the decision.

The Cardinals have scored 27 runs in the 8th inning or later over their last 8 games since last Tuesday, August 13. The Birds have come from behind in 6 of those contests and are 7-1 during that stretch.

Mendlinger's walk-off single was his 2nd this season; the first came on May 18 against Midland.

Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 7th inning single.

Jimmy Crooks tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, his 59th run driven in this season.

Matt Svanson allowed just one unearned run in 2.0 innings for his 4th win of the season. He last allowed an earned run on June 26 vs Arkansas, a run of 18 straight appearances lowering his ERA from 3.89 to 2.43.

Thursday, August 22: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (5-2, 5.81) vs TUL RHP Jerming Rosario (2-3, 4.76)

Springfield Cashew Chickens Night, Thirsty Thursday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

