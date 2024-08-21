Rocker Dominant Again as Riders Best Missions, 9-3

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the San Antonio Missions 9-3 on Wednesday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (25-22, 69-47) opened the scoring against San Antonio (22-24, 53-61) in the home half of the third inning when Alejandro Osuna broke the scoreless tie with a solo homer, his fourth as a RoughRider.

In the bottom of the fourth the Riders added another run as Abimelec Ortiz crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Zavala, giving Frisco a 2-0 lead.

Kumar Rocker was dominant again in his fifth start at the Double-A level. The Rangers No. 2 prospect spun 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball, surrendering just three hits and one walk while fanning eight.

The Missions cut into the deficit in the fifth against a rehabbing Jacob Latz

(1-0). Connor Hollis made it a 2-1 contest with a solo homer to left field. Latz allowed one run on two hits and two walks across one inning of work.

Leading 2-1 in the home half of the sixth, Ortiz unleashed on a three-run homer to give Frisco a 5-1 advantage.

Zavala tacked on a pair of runs with an RBI single in the seventh that plated Maximo Acosta and Ortiz to make it 7-1.

The Riders pushed across three more runs in the bottom of eighth on an RBI double by Acosta that scored Tucker Mitchell before Cody Freeman delivered a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 9-1.

San Antonio loaded the bases for the third time in four innings in the top of the ninth, scoring two runs on a groundout and a Marcos Castanon RBI single to make it 9-3.

Rocker, Latz, Jackson Kelley, Dane Acker and Bryan Chi set a season-high by stranding 15 San Antonio runners on base.

Offensively, the Riders notched twelve hits with both Osuna and Acosta collecting three hits. Mieses and Zavala each snagged two hits.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd. The Riders will turn to RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, -.--) against LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (2-0, 4.91) for the Missions.

