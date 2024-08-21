Minor League Baseball Partners with Snapchat

August 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Springdale, ARK - On August 28th Snapchat is coming to Northwest Arkansas as a part of their recently announced partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) to promote their "Less Likes, More Love" campaign to highlight how people use Snapchat to spread love.

All 120 Minor League teams will host a Snapchat "Less Likes, More Love" theme night, including the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday, August 28th. Fans can expect a feel-good game day experience spotlighting moments of togetherness during the game, including a Hug Cam videoboard feature encouraging fans to feel connected to those around them. Naturals fans can also expect free giveaways courtesy of Snapchat.

"We're thrilled to partner with Minor League Baseball to bring the 'Less Likes, More Love' campaign to life in ballparks across the country," said Emma Wakely, Sports Partnerships, Snapchat. "Snapchat is all about enhancing real-world experiences and helping people feel more connected, and there's no better place to do that than at a baseball game. By creating moments of joy and togetherness-from our Hug Cams to the newly coined 'hugouts'-we're encouraging fans to share their love and make memories that go beyond the screen."

The Hug Cam will continue to be an evergreen moment at every game for the remainder of the season to help spread the love with Snapchat.

