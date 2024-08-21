Rally Send Naturals Past Travs

August 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - An early lead did not stand up for the Arkansas Travelers as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals came back to take a 4-3 decision on Wednesday night. The game was tied from the fifth inning on with the deciding run scoring in the ninth before the Travs stranded the tying run at second base at the end of the game. Four Naturals relievers combined for five scoreless innings to close out the game. Travs starter Logan Evans threw a quality start of six innings while allowing three runs on four hits.

Moments That Mattered

* With runners at the corners, Cole Young made a diving stop on a ground ball and threw just in time to get an inning ending force out at second base saving the Naturals from taking the lead in the seventh.

* Javier Vaz singled home the go-ahead run for the Naturals in the ninth.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Brock Rodden: 1-2, 2 BB, run

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: 2 IP, 2 H, BB, K

News and Notes

* The Travs have yet to win consecutive games against the Naturals this year.

* Cole Young had his hitting streak snapped at 14, the longest of the season by a Trav and second longest in the Texas League.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 2.48) making the start against LHP Tyson Guerrero (3-6, 3.91). It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from August 21, 2024

