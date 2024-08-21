Surly Second Sinks Hooks

August 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







AMARILLO - The Sod Poodles staged a nine-run second as part of a 13-1 win over the Hooks Wednesday night at Hodgetown.

Notching its third consecutive win, Amarillo totaled 21 hits, the most surrendered by Corpus Christi in a game this season.

Neyfy Castillo began the barrage by leading off the first inning with a home run to center field. The Sod Poodles sent 13 men to the plate in the next frame for a 10-0 bulge. Five of the runs came on homers by Ivan Melendez and Kristian Robinson. Both Melendez and Robinson went deep on Tuesday.

Alejandro Torres restored order on the hill for Corpus Christi, striking out four against two singles over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Torres has not yielded a run over his last nine assignments, stretching 10 2/3 frames.

The Hooks produced their lone run in the fourth. Logan Cerny, 2-for-3 on the night, opened the frame with a line drive single into center. Cerny was later cashed in on an RBI knock to right field by Tommy Sacco Jr.

Sacco, batting .458 over a six-game hitting streak, owns a .286 average in 17 August assignments.

James Hicks blanked the Sod Poodles in four of five innings pitched, striking out six against one walk. The blemish against Hicks came on a two-out, three-run homer by J.J. D'Orazio in the sixth.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.