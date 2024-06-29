Wichita Downed Late Against Northwest Arkansas

June 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge fell 3-2 on an error against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium. The defeat puts Wichita at 7-16 in one-run games this season.

Northwest Arkansas brought in scores their first two times to the plate on a Rodolfo Durán sacrifice fly to left in the first and a River Town RBI single laced to the same area of the outfield in the second.

Jeferson Morales guided a single down the first base line to score Luke Keaschall from second in the bottom of the third inning. Although Jake Rucker was tagged out at home on a sacrifice fly to end the frame, Ben Ross tied things up on a double to left field an inning later in the last of the fourth.

Neither team would put a man across again until the top of the eighth when Peyton Wilson crossed the plate on an infield error to make it a 3-2 Naturals lead. Carson McCusker reached on a single to shallow left-center to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but Northwest Arkansas turned two on a game-ending 4-6-3 twin killing to jump to 4-1 in the second half.

Taylor Floyd earned his first decision of the season, a loss, after giving up an unearned run on a hit and a walk with four strikeouts in two innings.

The Wind Surge wrap up the series at Riverfront Stadium against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, June 30, with a 1:05 PM first pitch on Sunday Family Fun Day. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.