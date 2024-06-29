Hooks Play Long Ball in Saturday Night Win

June 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - A season-high four home runs and lockdown pitching sent the Hooks to a 7-1 victory over the RoughRiders Saturday night at Riders Field.

Zach Cole clubbed two-run home runs in his first trips to the plate, with the second salvo as part of a three-homer third for CC. Jacob Melton opened the frame with his third long ball in a span of seven at-bats, a 393-foot shot off the façade of the lazy river in right.

Cole completed his fourth career two-homer game in the wake of a base hit Kenedy Corona. Jordan Brewer followed Cole's drive to right with a blast to left for back-to-back home runs. It was the second homer for Brewer in a three-game span.

The production was more than enough for Tyler Guilfoil, who picked up his fourth win by hurling five innings of one-run ball. Guilfoil struck out five, scattered four hits, and did not issue a walk.

Layne Henderson, making his season debut for CC, kept Frisco at bay in the sixth and seventh. Cole McDonald struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth while Kasey Ford stranded a pair in a scoreless ninth.

Zach Dezenzo capped the scoring by doubling in Brice Matthews in the fifth.

The Hooks scored six of their seven runs with two outs.

