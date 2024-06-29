Missions Drop Saturday Night Contest Against RockHounds

June 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Saturday night. With the chance to clinch the series victory, the Missions suffered a 4-0 defeat to the RockHounds. Midland plated three runs in the sixth inning to increase their lead to 4-0. The Missions offense was held to two hits in the losing effort.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After striking out 12 batters in his previous start, the southpaw struck out the side in the top of the first inning.

Blake Beers was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander pitched out of trouble in the first inning. With one man down, Brandon Valenzuela doubled to left field. Cole Cummings grounded out, and Valenzuela advanced 90 feet. Robbie Tenerowicz flew out to end the inning.

Midland loaded the bases in the top of the second inning. Daniel Susac and Junior Perez hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Krob struck out the next batter. A slider got away from Krob, and it hit Jeremy Eierman to load the bases. Denzel Clarke drove in Susac on a fielder's choice. On the play, Clarke reached base safely while Eierman was forced out at second base. The RockHounds gained a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio put two runners on base in the bottom of the second inning. Michael De La Cruz drew a walk to start the frame. Ray-Patrick Didder grounded into a fielder's choice with De La Cruz forced out at second base. With Zach Reks at the plate, Didder stole second base. Reks drew a walk to put two runners on. The runners were left stranded after a strikeout and a fly out.

Krob cruised through the third, fourth and fifth innings before running into some trouble in the sixth frame. After retiring the first batter, the southpaw walked Jack Winkler. Brennan Milone and Susac hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Junior Perez grounded into a fielder's choice. On the play, Winkler came in to score. A throwing error from Connor Hollis allowed Milone to score, and Perez to get to second base. Yovanny Cruz took over for Krob on the mound. After walking the next batter, Cruz allowed an RBI single to Jeremy Eierman. The Missions trailed 4-0.

Beers was nearly unhittable on Saturday night. In six innings of work, the right-hander allowed one base hit while walking four batters. Valenzuela's double in the first inning was the only hit he allowed. Along the way, Beers struck out three batters. Danis Correa took the mound for Midland in the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, San Antonio loaded the bases against Correa. With men down, Reks was hit by a pitch. Robert Perez Jr. hit a ground-rule double to right-center field. Connor Hollis drew a walk to load the bases. Ripken Reyes lined out to right field to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Shohei Tomioka took over for Midland on the mound. The first two batters grounded out. Reks drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Perez Jr. grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-0

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 3-2, 34-39 on the season

5th shutout loss of the season

Attendance: 5,069

Austin Krob (Missions starter): L, 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), BB, 7 K

Blake Beers (RockHounds starter): W, 6.0 IP, H, 4 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #24 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): L, 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), BB, 7 K

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 0-4, RBI

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): 2-4, R, K

Cooper Bowman (#17 A's prospect): 1-4, K

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 30th

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect): 1-3, R, BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Sunday, June 30th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (6-3, 3.64) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Cusick (1-2, 4.29) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.