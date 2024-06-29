Rehabbing Nootbaar Homers for Springfield Saturday

June 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (38-36) dropped the fifth game of a six-game series 7-2 to the Arkansas Travelers. The Travelers scored five of their seven runs in the top of the first inning.

Decisions:

W: Reid VanScoter (4-6)

L: Alex Cornwell (4-2)

Notables:

Arkansas tagged Springfield starter Alex Cornwell for five runs in the first inning. He recorded just two outs before being lifted.

Benito Garica relieved Cornwell, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. It was his longest outing since 2019.

Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-3 with a single and a solo home run. It was his second rehab game. He is expected to appear for Springfield again on Sunday.

On Deck:

Sunday, June 30, 6:05 PM: ARK RHP Juan Mercedes (3-3, 2.80) vs LHP Quinn Mathews (AA Debut)

Central Bank of the Ozarks Ghost Panel Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live, KYCW (Local) and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.