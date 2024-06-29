Big Night from Offense Stakes Travs to Win

June 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers scored early and often, banging out 15 hits in an 11-6 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night. Ben Williamson led off the game with a base hit and paced the offense with three hits, a run scored and two runs driven in. Victor Labrada reached base four times with two doubles and two walks while scoring three runs and Morgan McCullough reached base four times as well. They were three of six Travelers hitters who posted multi-hit nights at the plate. Kyle Hill earned the win in relief retiring six of the seven batters he faced over the sixth and seventh innings when Springfield was trying to mount a comeback.

Moments That Mattered

* The first three hitters of the game all reached base culminating in an RBI single from Harry Ford that put the Travs in front before they ever made an out.

* With two out in the top of the sixth, Arkansas executed a double steal with Alberto Rodriguez (2nd base) and Cole Young (home plate) to push the lead to two. It opened the floodgates and the Travs scored four more runs with two out in that inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Ben Williamson: 3-5, run, 2 RBI

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, 2 BB, 3 runs, 2 2B, RBI

* 2B Morgan McCullough: 2-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas scored their last eight runs of the night with two out in an inning.

* The Travs hit 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

* Starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce worked his longest outing of the season at 4.2 innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (3-6, 3.88) starting against LHP Alex Cornwell (4-1, 5.23). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

