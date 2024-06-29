Frisco Bested in Homerfest with Corpus Christi, Lose 7-1

June 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-1 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

Corpus Christi (2-3, 28-46) opened the scoring in the top of the second against Frisco (3-2, 47-27) starter Dane Acker (3-3) with Zach Cole's second homer of the series, a two-run shot to right field.

The RoughRiders cut into the 2-0 deficit with a solo homer by Maximo Acosta against Tyler Guilfoil (4-6) in the bottom of the second inning, his third long ball of the season.

Leading 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Jacob Melton delivered a leadoff homer, marking his third homer in the last two games. Four batters later, Cole launched his second homer of the game, scoring Kenedy Corona. Jordan Brewer then turned on the next pitch, shooting one over the left field wall to give Corpus Christi a three-homer frame and a 6-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Zach Denzenzo padded the Hooks lead with an RBI double, giving Corpus Christi a 7-1 advantage.

Acker exited after five innings, surrendering a season-high seven runs, six earned, on nine hits (four homers) with no walks and three punchouts.

Seth Clark entered in the sixth, spinning 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with four strikeouts before handing the ball to Andy Rodriguez. Rodriguez did not allow a baserunner in the eighth or ninth, fanning one.

Offensively, the Riders managed six hits with each coming from different players. Cody Freeman extended his hitting streak to eight games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Hooks (Houston Astros) at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th. RHP Emiliano Teodo (4-2, 2.06) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Joey Mancini (0-1, 2.21) for the Hooks.

It's a different kind of infield on Sunday, June 30th. Head to Riders Field for Cricket Night with the Texas Super Kings and learn about the sport through on-field games and fun activations around the ballpark. The Indian Association of North Texas will also be on-hand with music, dancing and more. It's Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with pregame catch in the outfield and postgame fireworks presented by Crowder Law Firm.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

