Wichita and Tulsa to Play Propeller Series

The cities of Wichita and Tulsa have had a longstanding rivalry, especially when it comes to sports competitions. This year, that rivalry returned to the baseball field with Wichita's entry into the new Double-A Central along with the Tulsa Drillers.

Meeting on the baseball field for the first time since 2007, the season series between the two teams will have even more meaning. It was announced June 8th that the games between the Drillers and Wind Surge will be called the Propeller Series presented by Coors Light with the season winner being presented the Propeller Trophy.

The Propeller Series was proposed by Coors Light to bring more meaning to the games between the two teams that are separated by just 129 miles. The cities of Wichita and Tulsa have both played important roles in the aviation industry, making the Propeller Trophy a proper reward.

The Drillers and Wind Surge will play a total of 30 games this season with the Propeller Trophy going to the team and city with the most wins. If the series ends in a 15-15 tie, the team winning the final game will win the trophy, making a possible winner-take-all final game possible.

"We're excited to rekindle our Wichita-Tulsa rivalry with the Propeller Series," said Wind Surge Director of Marketing Katie Woods. "Both teams have started off the season hot, and this extra level of competition is just going to add more fuel for both squads and a lot of fun for our fans."

"It's great for the Drillers to be back in the same league as Wichita and to rekindle one of our best rivalries from the late 90s Texas League," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "The Propeller Series gives the clubs an extra trophy to play for and should add excitement for fans for years to come. We appreciate Coors Light for adding some spice to the rivalry!"

If the first half of the season is any indication, the rivalry series should be closely contested. As of July 13th, Wichita sits in first place in the division standings with Tulsa just a half game behind in a tie for second place.

In addition, the two teams have already met twelve times this year with Tulsa holding a 7-5 games won advantage. The series will continue with game one of a six-game set scheduled to be played Tuesday night, July 13th at Wichita's Riverfront Stadium.

