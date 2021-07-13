Drillers Defeat Wind Surge in First Ever Meeting at Riverfront Stadium

July 13, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Wichita, KS - For the first time in 14 years the Tulsa Drillers traveled to Wichita, Kansas Tuesday night for a game as they met the new Wind Surge franchise at the city's new Riverfront Stadium. Wichita jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Tulsa scored seven unanswered runs that included two home runs and took a 7-2 victory. Tulsa's pitching staff had one of its better games this season only giving up three hits with the two runs coming on one home run.

The win gives Tulsa an 8-5 lead in the Propeller Series as the two teams battle throughout the season to take possession of the first Propeller Trophy presented by Coors Light. There are now 17 games left in the series.

The Wind Surge scored their only runs of the night in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run home run by Trey Cabbage, giving them a 2-0 lead.

Tulsa went on to score seven unanswered runs with rally beginning in the third inning. A single and a walk put two runners on for Michael Busch who cleared the bases with his tenth homer of the season, giving Tulsa a 3-2 lead.

Drillers starting pitcher Gerardo Carrillo went on to have one of his better outings of the season, only giving up the two runs with five strikeouts while matching his season high with 5.1 innings pitched.

Tulsa tacked on four more runs in the seventh on a two-run double by Carlos Rincon and a two-run homer by Hunter Feduccia, increasing the lead to 7-2.

Reliever Nick Robertson, who had been charged with losses in three of his last four outings, bounced back with 2.2 perfect innings, striking out 4.

Cyrillo Watson also had a perfect outing, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning with one strikeout.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*The win gives Tulsa sole possession of first place in the Double-A Central North Division standings.

*After struggling last week against Springfield, Tulsa's bullpen pitched a perfect 3.2 innings in support of Carrillo, who picked up his second win of the year.

*Devin Mann's ten-game hitting streak came to an end. He hit .395 during the streak.

*Feduccia is now on a seven-game hitting streak hitting four home runs during that span.

*With his two RBIs tonight, Carlos Rincon is now tied for the league lead in RBIs with 44 on the season. He is tied with Northwest Arkansas' MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.