Drillers Back Home July 20 to Face Naturals

The Tulsa Drillers will be back at home on July 20 for the first time in two weeks when they host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) at ONEOK Field for the first time this season. The series will feature seven games in six days, and will run through July 25.

It will begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 20 with the first game starting at 4:05 p.m. and game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. The first game will be the continuation of the game that began in Northwest Arkansas on June 6 and was stopped in the second inning by rain.

The next five days will feature single games, with the Wednesday through Saturday games all starting at 7:05 p.m. The finale on Sunday, July 25 will be an afternoon start with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Promotions will include a $2 Tuesday on July 20, followed by Paws and $3 White Claws on Wednesday July 21.

The game on Thursday, July 22 will feature a Thirsty Thursday as well as an Ugly Naked Guy bobblehead giveaway. Ugly Naked Guy was an infamous character in the long-running Friends TV show, and the actor, Jon Haugen, will be in attendance to meet fans.

The weekend will feature back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

The series will conclude with Kids Eat Free Sunday and a Hornsby Light Switch Cover Giveaway.

A complete list of all promotions with descriptions is below.

The Drillers and Naturals have met 11 times this season with all the games being played at Northwest Arkansas. Tulsa has won 7 of the 11 meetings.

So far this season, the Drillers are 17-13 at ONEOK Field.

The Northwest Arkansas roster includes two highly-rated prospects in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Nick Pratto. The duo, along with Drillers second baseman Michael Busch and pitcher Andre Jackson, played in the recent Futures Game at Denver's Coors Field. Witt is the son of former OU and major league pitcher Bobby Witt Sr. and is rated as the #7 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball.

Individual tickets for the upcoming games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 20-25 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, July 20 First Pitch at 4:05 PM / Gates Open at 3:30 PM

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY / DOUBLEHEADER

The Drillers host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for the first time this season and it is all about 2 for the start of the series, including 2 game for the price of 1. The first game of the doubleheader will be the resumption of a game that was suspended by rain at NW Arkansas on June 6. The game will pick up at 4:05 p.m. in the top of the second inning and is scheduled for nine innings. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game and is scheduled to consist of seven innings.

It will also be $2 Tuesday courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. One ticket gets you both games.

Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for adults ages 21 and over for just $2 per serving from 3:30-8:00 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, July 21 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Wednesday means you can bring your dog to the game with our Paws and $3 White Claws promotion presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game where they can enjoy the action from the T-Mobile Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter with their owners through either the First Base or Oil Derrick Entrances.

In addition, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

Thursday, July 22 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

UGLY NAKED GUY BOBBLEHEADS

If you loved the TV show Friends, you have to get to ONEOK Field for this night! Jon Haugen, the actor who played The Ugly Naked Guy character from the beloved sitcom, will make his first-ever public appearance and will be available to meet and visit with fans. But, that is not all. The first 1,000 fans with a paid admission entering through either the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood Gates will receive a one-of-a-kind Ugly Naked Guy bobblehead courtesy of My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be a Thirsty Thursday with Coors Light and Miller Lite on sale in the left and right field concourses for just $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for only $2 each at the main concessions stands.

MIKE COOLBAUGH REMEMBRANCE

The Drillers will pay tribute to their former player and coach Mike Coolbaugh on the 14th anniversary of his death. Mike was tragically killed on July 22, 2007 when struck by a foul ball while coaching first base for the Drillers. The Drillers team will wear special wristbands and a special tribute will be aired on the video board.

Friday, July 23 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / FRIENDS TRIVIA

We are home for a weekend for the first time in two weeks and that means it is our first Friday Night Fireworks in two weeks! We will also be having Friends trivia with fans having the chance to show off their knowledge of the TV show while also winning great prizes. In addition, Jon Haugen, the actor who played The Ugly Naked Guy character in Friends, will return to meet and visit with fans. It is all courtesy of Tulsa New Holland, FOX23 and K95.5.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

It's the start of the weekend so come out early to celebrate and relax. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

Saturday, July 24 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

It's a NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday and we are celebrating with another great Fireworks Show! We will light up the skies above ONEOK Field compliments of NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

Get your evening started early with our special Happy Hour. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

Sunday, July 25 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE / HORNSBY LIGHT SWITCH COVERS / KIDS RUN THE BASES

We conclude the homestand with another great day for young fans courtesy of the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5. We get things started with the first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances receiving Hornsby Light Switch Covers!

Also, all kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat.

If that is not enough, after the game, all kids can run the bases courtesy of PSO.

