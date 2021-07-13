Homestand Highlights: July 13 - July 18

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) at Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series from Tuesday, July 13th through Sunday, July 18th.

Tuesday, July 13 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

EVENT SPONSOR - The game on Tuesday, July 13th against the Travelers is presented by T-Mobile

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville, which will be served at the Spring Creek Treats and War Eagle Café concessions stands.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount only applies to immediate family and there is a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â1/2 OFF T-shirts.

Wednesday, July 14 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY BIMBO BAKERIES USA WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday nights courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, July 15 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY AND UNUSED TICKET NIGHT

THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark will feature $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks and 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks and $2 Bags of Peanuts at the concession stands as well as 16oz. drafts of Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat for only $2 served at specific locations on each side of the concourse.

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused ticket from the 2021 season can be exchanged at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for an equal value seating bowl ticket to Thursday night's game against the Arkansas Travelers.

Friday, July 16 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a Fireworks Spectacular presented by Farm Rich following the game

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark each Friday night home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand and enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during Bullpen Party

Saturday, July 17 - Growlin' Chickens vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

GROWLIN' CHICKENS BAT BREAKIN' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

GROWLIN' CHICKENS BAT BREAKIN' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Growlin' Chickens Bat Breakin' Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Unify Financial Credit Union.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the fun this weekend with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola prior to the 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand. Fans will enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during Bullpen Party

Sunday, July 18 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY NWA TOBACCO AND DRUG FREE FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOG DAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES

KIDS EAT FREE - All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog, Oreo Cookies, Teddy Grahams, & small Coca-Cola fountain drink. The series finale is presented by NWA Tobacco and Drug Free.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. - Hot dogs are $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in the Naturals' tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the Sunday afternoon game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

