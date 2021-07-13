Kessinger's Clout Helps Hooks Snap Skid

CORPUS CHRISTI - Grae Kessinger's third-inning home run helped the Hooks snap a six-game losing streak Tuesday against the San Antonio Missions in a 4-1 win at Whataburger Field.

Kessinger turned on the first pitch he saw from Aaron Leasher after Ross Adolph reached on a strike-three wild pitch. His sixth clout broke a 1-1 tie.

Cesar Rosado walked five over 3.0 frames, but stranded six runners while allowing the lone run.

After Nick Hernandez (W, 2-1) worked 2.0 perfect stanzas, Parker Mushinski continued the strong pitching, hurling 4.0 hitless innings. Mushinski (S, 1) walked two while striking out three.

Pedro León added an RBI single in the eighth for insurance, part of a 3-for-3 night with a walk and two steals for the 23-year-old.

The Hooks go for two-in-a-row Wednesday with Hunter Brown on the mound.

