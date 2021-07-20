Wichita and Balazovic Best Travs

July 20, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers ran into the hottest pitcher in the league and dropped the opening game of the series to the Wichita Wind Surge, 4-1 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Wichita's Jordan Balazovic threw his fourth consecutive start without allowing a run, stretching his scoreless streak to 25.2 innings and earned the win. Travs starter Alejandro Requena threw well giving up just two runs (one earned) but was tagged with the loss. Trey Cabbage doubled, homered and drove in three for Wichita.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita put up single runs in the first and third innings, taking advantage of an error in the first to grab the early lead.

* Arkansas put up a fight in the ninth. Bobby Honeyman drove in a run with a two out single bringing the tying run to the plate but Austin Shenton's drive to center field was caught on the warning track, just a little bit shy of a game-tying home run, to end the contest.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Dom Thompson-Williams: 2-4, 2B

* RHP Alejandro Requena: L, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Jake Scheiner made his first career appearance as a pro at shortstop.

* Zach DeLoach joined the team up from High-A Everett and made his Travs and Double-A debut as the starting right fielder.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Adam Hill (3-1, 4.33) making the start against righty Cole Sands (0-0, 2.67) for Wichita. It is the Dog Days of Summer with $1 hot dogs and $3 GA tickets if you bring your dog. First pitch is at 7:10. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.