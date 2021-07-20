Cardinals Announce Two Changes to Promotional Schedule

The Springfield Cardinals have announced an addition and an adjustment to the 2021 Promotional Giveaway Schedule over the final 24 games of the season.

The Aaron Sachs & Associates Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000 fans), originally scheduled for August 5, will be changed to the Aaron Sachs & Associates Super Soft Cardinals Shirt Giveaway (2,000 fans) on Sunday, September 12 when the Cardinals host the Arkansas Travelers (AA, Mariners) on the final day of the season. This will be a double-giveaway day along with our Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for a 2022 Springfield Cardinals Game (All Fans)! This new shirt is sure to be a fan favorite, featuring the St. Louis Cardinals Birds on the Bat logo on a red Super Soft shirt.

Since fans purchasing tickets on Thursday, August 5 were expecting a giveaway, the previous shirt giveaway is being replaced with a Pick-Your-Cap Giveaway! 2,000 fans in attendance will get to choose between three Springfield Cardinals caps as they enter the gates, each with one of the team's three primary logos--Red Cap with "S-Bird" Logo, Navy/Red Cap with Slugger Bird Logo, Navy/White Cap with Springfield Birds on the Bat logo. Cap choice is first come, first serve, so be sure to line up early!

Tickets are available online at www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets and through the Cardinals box office at 417-863-2143.

