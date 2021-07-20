Sod Poodles Begin Second Half of Season with 12 Straight Home Games

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will kick off a 12-game homestand at HODGETOWN starting today, Tuesday, July 20.

The Soddies will take on the Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, for six games (7/20-7/25) followed by the San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, for another six games (7/27-8/1).

The homestand features all of the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions as well as two theme nights, four fan giveaways, a FREE CAR, and fireworks!

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now. For tickets and more information, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-9547, or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.

JULY 20 - 25 (Frisco RoughRiders, Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate):

Tuesday, July 20 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

- Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday - Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, July 23 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS - Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Theme Night: Christmas in July - Come get festive with the Soddies by showing off your best Christmas attire! The team on the field will be wearing specialty jerseys. It may still be summer in Amarillo but it's Christmas time at HODGETOWN!

- Postgame Jersey Auction of the team specialty Christmas in July jerseys upstairs in club level.

- FREE CAR GIVEAWAY at HODGETOWN - Contest and rules on the Amarillo Sod Poodles Facebook Page.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 25 vs. Frisco - 6:05 p.m.

- Giveaway: Taylor Trammell Bobblehead (First 1,500 - 12 & Older)

- The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship.

- Veterans, Active-Duty Military, & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game.

- Gates open at 5:05 p.m.

JULY 27 - AUGUST 1 (San Antonio Missions, San Diego Padres Double-A affiliate):

Tuesday, July 27 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

- Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- Giveaway: Sod Poodles Beer Stein (First 1,500 - 12 & Older)

- Thirsty Thursday - Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, July 30 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS - Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- Theme Night: What's A Sod Poodle Night - Always wondered what a "Sod Poodle" actually is? Let us explain. Come out for a spectacular Saturday at HODGETOWN - You won't want to miss the incredibly unique jerseys the team will be wearing during the game!

- Postgame Jersey Auction of the team specialty "What's A Sod Poodles" jerseys upstairs in club level.

- Giveaway: Sod Poodles T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 - 12 & Older)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 1 vs. San Antonio - 6:05 p.m.

- Giveaway: MacKenzie Gore Bobblehead (First 1,500 - 12 & Older)

- The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship.

- Veterans, Active-Duty Military, & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game.

- Gates open at 5:05 p.m.

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

