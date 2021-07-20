Missions Tuesday Night Game Suspended Due to Rain
July 20, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday's game between the San Antonio Missions and the Springfield Cardinals has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be completed on Wednesday, July 21st at 5 p.m.
The game will resume in the bottom of the fourth inning. The game is currently tied at 4-4.
The Missions and Cardinals will play a seven-inning game following the completion of the suspended game.
Fans who purchased tickets for tonight's game can redeem their tickets for a remaining Missions home game this season.
Fans who had purchased tickets for tonight's game can attend both games on Wednesday, as well as fans who have purchased tickets for Wednesday night's game.
For more information regarding ticket exchange, contact the Wolff Stadium Box Office at 210-675-PARK (7275).
