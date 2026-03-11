Why Oakland Roots Was the Ideal Landing Spot for Ryan Martin's Next Step: USL All Access
Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Check out the Oakland Roots SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2026
- Locomotive Defender Noah Dollenmayer Called up to Dominican Republic National Team - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Hartford Athletic at Birmingham Legion FC - Hartford Athletic
- Leo Fernandes Embracing New Role as Rowdies Head Scout - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Oakland Shines as Roots Defeat Monterey Bay FC, 1-0, in 2026 Opener
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil
- Oakland Roots SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Prix Tire USL Cup Games
- Leaders from Airbnb and Anthem Blue Cross Join the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation in Unveiling Refurbished Mini-Soccer Pitch at Lincoln Square Park
- Roots Open 2026 Regular Season on the Road Versus Rivals Monterey Bay FC