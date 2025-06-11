Why Las Vegas Lights FC Had to Part Ways with Antonio Nocerino: USL All Access

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr discuss the departure from Las Vegas Lights FC of Head Coach Antonio Nocerino on Tuesday and why it was a move the club needed to make with the Lights sitting with the fewest goals in the Championship. Watts and Kerr also dig into who could be next for the Lights on the sidelines and discuss why some hires in the Championship have found success while others have fallen flat.

Watts and Kerr also welcome Louisville City FC forward Cameron Lancaster to the show as he returns for his third stint with the club, where they talk about his initial move to Louisville from England, why he picked No. 53 as his new number at the club, the best and worst tattoos he's had done over the years, why winning titles is more important than winning the Golden Boot, and the players who he'd put on his Mount Rushmore of the USL Championship.

