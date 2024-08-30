Who's on Aodhan Quinn's USL Championship Mount Rushmore?: USL All Access
August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Indy Eleven's Aodhan Quinn to the show to talk about his decade-long career in the USL Championship, the challenges of last year's injury and setbacks and how his family helped him get back on the field, and which players he considers all-time greats among former teammates and contemporaries in the USL Championship's history.
Watts and Kerr also look back at a controversial clash between Hartford Athletic and Louisville City FC that saw LouCity's winning streak come to an end, and where the bar might be for the Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich by the end of this season.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- NCFC Hosts League-Leading Louisville City FC - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Head to Detroit with Crucial Points up for Grabs - Hartford Athletic
- Monterey Bay Takes to the Skies for Fixture with Miami FC - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Andy Cabrera for Remainder of 2024 Season - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rhode Island FC Launches Student Rush Program - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena Earns Cuban National Team Call-Up - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Back on the Road, Legion FC in Need of Response at Rhode Island FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC and Forward Riki Alba Mutually Terminate Contract - Las Vegas Lights FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
- Battery Travel to Texas for San Antonio Duel - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.