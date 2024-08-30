Who's on Aodhan Quinn's USL Championship Mount Rushmore?: USL All Access

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Indy Eleven's Aodhan Quinn to the show to talk about his decade-long career in the USL Championship, the challenges of last year's injury and setbacks and how his family helped him get back on the field, and which players he considers all-time greats among former teammates and contemporaries in the USL Championship's history.

Watts and Kerr also look back at a controversial clash between Hartford Athletic and Louisville City FC that saw LouCity's winning streak come to an end, and where the bar might be for the Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich by the end of this season.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.