Rhode Island FC Launches Student Rush Program

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced the launch of its brand new Student Rush program, a free program for college students in Rhode Island that provides access to affordable tickets, merchandise specials and priority notification to RIFC events. The one-of-a-kind program will give local college students an exclusive opportunity to support Rhode Island's only professional soccer team and be the first to know about the latest Rhode Island FC news, announcements and special offers.

All active college students are eligible. RIFC will be on campus to launch the program at Rhode Island College, Johnson & Wales University, Providence College, Bryant University, Community College of Rhode Island and Brown University.

Students who sign up for the program will receive a free ticket to any 2024 RIFC regular season match, an automatic raffle entry for a special RIFC matchday experience and an RIFC Team Store gift card on their birthday. The first 2,000 students to join will receive a free, limited-edition RIFC Student Rush T-shirt. Members will also be the first to learn about the latest updates and news from Rhode Island FC and The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. The program is free to join, and is valid throughout for all area students with a valid .edu email address.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our Student Rush program and invite local college students to experience and join our vibrant community," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "As a club, we are Anchored in Community and there's no better way to emphasize that than by increasing affordable access to local students. We are always looking for ways to expand our fantastic and loyal fan base by creating a thrilling and entertaining matchday experience for our younger fans now and when we move into our permanent home in 2025."

The new initiative emphasizes Rhode Island FC's commitment to the community, providing a custom program for the next generation of Rhode Island fans and supporters. Further increasing fan accessibility, the RIFC Student Rush program continues to build on the historic success of the Ocean State club's inaugural season. Last week, the club announced a partnership with KultureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs, to become the first USL Championship club to take steps to make home matches more sensory inclusive. Now, with the launch of this unique program geared specifically towards younger fans, college students in Rhode Island will have easier access to their local club for the first time.

The next home match for Rhode Island FC kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m. ET) when the club hosts Eastern Conference foe Birmingham Legion FC. Tickets to the next home match at Beirne Stadium are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

