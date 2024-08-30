Las Vegas Lights FC Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena Earns Cuban National Team Call-Up

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced it is set to have representation in upcoming group stage action within the fourth edition of the 2024-2025 CONCACAF Nations League A. Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena has earned a Cuban National Team senior roster call-up.

As group play within Group B begins, Cuba's National Team is set to face Jamaica (Sept. 6) on the road before a home contest against Nicaragua (Sept. 10).

The Lights' goalkeeper, 27, has appeared 11 times for Cuba's senior roster after making his debut in November of 2022. His experience spans FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup in addition to international friendlies at the senior level.

In USL Championship play, Arozarena has started 16 regular-season contests for the Lights and has notched six clean sheets in net, securing a start and victory as well in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play. His six regular-season shutouts this season is currently tied for second on the club's all-time single-season shutout list.

The Lights continue their playoff push with a road match this weekend, traveling to face Orange County SC on Saturday, Aug. 31 (7 p.m. PT / national: CBS Sports Golazo Network, local: SSSEN). After this weekend, Lights FC return home to defend an eight-game home undefeated streak (3-0-5) dating back to May 18, one unbeaten match behind all-time club home unbeaten streak set in 2019 (nine games from Oct. 10, 2018 - June 15, 2019). Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all remaining home matches are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

