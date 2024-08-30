Hartford Head to Detroit with Crucial Points up for Grabs

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

In the midst of their best form of the season, Hartford Athletic have a chance to bring themselves within three points of the Eastern Conference playoff line with a win in Detroit on Saturday.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 2-1 over Louisville City FC at home last week, erasing an early 1-0 deficit behing a brace from Mamadou Dieng. The match took a turn in Hartford's favor when Louisville's Adrien Perez was given a red card for abusive language towards an official in the 29th minute, but it was the visitors who scored shortly after falling down a man. Taylor Davila made a run to the top of the box and fired a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to beat Renan Ribeiro. Dieng got Hartford on the board three mintues into the second half in response, slotting a low cross from Emmanuel Samadia into the bottom right corner. Hartford continued to spend time in Louisville's third in their search for the game winner, and eventually broke through in the 83rd minute. Beverly Makangila played a through ball up the right side to Marcus Epps, who rolled the ball into the box to Kyle Edwards. The striker touched the ball forward to Dieng at the doorstep, and he powered his shot up and over Las.

ON THE TABLE

Hartford Athletic currently sit in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table, six points below the playoff line with 10 matches and 30 points left to play for.

COMING INTO FORM

Hartford Athletic are 3-2-3 in their last eight matches, and 3-1-1 in their last five - their best run form of the season so far.

WEST COAST CONNECTION

Mamadou Dieng (Senegal) and Emmanuel Samadia (Freetown, Sierra Leone) are in breakout form for Hartford Athletic, earning Team of the Week honors for the second week in a row. Samadia assisted the first of two goals from Dieng againstLouisville last Saturday, pinpointing a low cross into the six yard box for his teammate. Dieng finished off the comeback for Hartford with his second goal, marking his strike of the scoresheet in eight matches. The young duo from the west coast of Africa have been gelling together, as all three of Samadia's assists have been delivered to Dieng.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford Athletic are 1-3-1 against Detroit City FC all-time, picking up their first victory against them a month ago to the date of Saturday's match. Athletic topped Le Rouge 1-0 at Trinity Health Stadium, protecting the lead after a goal from Deshane Beckford in the 23rd minute. While Detroit had the upper hand in possession (60.5% to 39.5%) and shots (17 to 7), Hartford were efficient when they had the ball. The Green and Blue put four shots on target in the second half, forcing a handful of quality saves from Nate Steinwascher. Mamadou Dieng put a shot past him in the 79th minute, but he was called offside and the goal was waved off. The last time Hartford played at Keyworth Stadium was a year ago in September, falling to the home side 3-0.

FAMILIAR FACES

Detroit City's Elvis Amoh, Matt Sheldon, and Jeciel Cedeño all played for Hartford Athletic in 2023, and Ryan Williams was with the club in 2019. Amoh made 23 starts for Athletic, contributing five goals and registering one assist across nearly 1,900 minutes. Sheldon proved to be one of Hartford's more reliable wing backs in 2023, recording a goal and an assist while contributing the third most interceptions and second most duels won in 29 appearances. Jeciel Cedeno's tenure with the Green and Blue spanned over two seasons, as he was transferred to Oakland in June of 2023 in a transaction that sent Edgardo Rito to Hartford. He made 36 appearances for Hartford, and went on to score four goals for Roots SC over a season and a half before being acquired by Detroit City earlier this year. Ryan Williams was a productive piece in Hartford's inaugural season, making 26 appearances, scoring four goals, and tallying two assists.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Renan Ribeiro continues to make timely saves for Hartford Athletic, helping his team hold on to another win in the game's final minutes last week. He made two diving stops to deny Taylor Davila and Dylan Mares in Louisville's final chances of the match, protecting Hartford's 2-1 lead in stoppage time. The 34 year old Brazilian is on the back end of a quality campaign in his first season in America, totaling 67 saves (fifth most in the Championship), posting a 1.27 GAA, and the best save percentage in the Championship at 77.6% (15 matches played minimum). On the other side of the pitch, Nathan Steinwascher stands between the posts for Detroit. While he's only made 40 saves, he's he's conceded just 21 goals in 18 appearances (1.17 GAA). The 31 year old did well to keep his team's deficit at just one in their first meeting with Hartford, making two impressive stops off his line to deny both Michee Ngalina and Deshane Beckford in the second half. Steinwascher is supported by a quality back line that's allowed just 27 goals this season (tied for fifth least in the USL Championship).

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Detroit City FC currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and are 2-1-2 in their last five matches. Le Rouge are a well-balanced side this season, with their defensive unit at the forefront of their success. They've scored just 31 goals, but have only conceded 27, and are capable of competing at the top of the Eastern Conference, picking up impressive victories against Charleston and Tampa Bay. They have seven clean sheets, and have conceded more than one goal just five time this year. Detroit have not protected their home field consistently, however, as they hold a 4-4-4 record at Keyworth Stadium. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to FC Tulsa last Saturday, snapping their six-match undefeated streak.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic, MF #6 Beverly Makangila

Beverly Makangila has been an active and consistent piece for Hartford Athletic in the midfield this season, starting 20 matches and on pace to play the most minutes of his USL Championship career so far. He's shown his value as a defensive midfielder with great ability to gain possession for his team, as well as distribute accurate long passes to begin buildup play in Hartford's attack. He's won 77% of his tackles this season, and holds an 86.2% passing accuracy in the opponent's half.

Detroit City FC, FW #9 Ben Morris

Ben Morris has been Detroit's most impactful attacking player, leading his team in goals (7), assists (4), and chances created (30). The 25 year old Ipswich Town product is in quality form lately, scoring four goals in Detroit's last six matches.

Date: Saturday, August 31st, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, or the Golazo Network

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (7-12-4) vs DETROIT CITY FC (10-8-7)

