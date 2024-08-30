Las Vegas Lights FC and Forward Riki Alba Mutually Terminate Contract

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that the club and forward Riki Alba have mutually terminated Alba's contract with the Lights.

Alba made nine appearances for the Lights and recorded a goal, appearing most recently on May 18 against Louisville City.

"We appreciate Riki's contributions to the Club during his time in Las Vegas," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "As he heads back home, we wish him the best in the next chapter of his career."

The Lights continue their playoff push with a road match this weekend, traveling to face Orange County SC on Saturday, Aug. 31 (7 p.m. PT / national: CBS Sports Golazo Network, local: SSSEN). After this weekend, Lights FC returns home to defend an eight-game home undefeated streak (3-0-5) dating back to May 18, one unbeaten match behind all-time club home unbeaten streak set in 2019 (nine games from Oct. 10, 2018 - June 15, 2019). Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all remaining home matches are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

