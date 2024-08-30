Monterey Bay Takes to the Skies for Fixture with Miami FC

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







MIAMI, Florida - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-7, 28 points) travels to Florida for a 4:00 p.m. PT fixture Saturday against Miami FC (2-21-2, 8 points) at FIU Pitbull Stadium in Week 26 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay is making just its second-ever trip out to Miami this weekend and will look to take advantage of a Miami FC team that has struggled for form all season long. For Monterey Bay, a demonstrative win away from home in Miami could kindle a necessary run of wins needed for the Crisp-and-Kelp to remain in the playoff conversation. On the other hand for Miami FC, a win would snap both its current nine-match losing streak and its current run of 17 matches without a win overall.

In the previous meeting between Monterey Bay and Miami FC, the Union lit up the Cardinale Stadium crowd with an incredible match-winning sequence; Antony Siaha saved a penalty and then immediately sparked a counter that ended with a goal by Christian Volesky in all of 15 seconds. In just a quarter of a minute, the moment turned from those in attendance bracing for a 1-0 deficit to an uproar of celebration over a sudden 1-0 lead. Prior to that, the sides played to a scoreless draw in the inaugural contest between the two clubs in Miami.

Miami FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: FIU Pitbull Stadium; Miami, Florida

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024; 4:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Cloudy and 83 degrees

2024 Records

Miami FC (2-21-2, 8 pts, 12th East); Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-7, 28 pts, 9th West)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.