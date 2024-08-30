Monterey Bay Takes to the Skies for Fixture with Miami FC
August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
MIAMI, Florida - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-7, 28 points) travels to Florida for a 4:00 p.m. PT fixture Saturday against Miami FC (2-21-2, 8 points) at FIU Pitbull Stadium in Week 26 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.
Monterey Bay is making just its second-ever trip out to Miami this weekend and will look to take advantage of a Miami FC team that has struggled for form all season long. For Monterey Bay, a demonstrative win away from home in Miami could kindle a necessary run of wins needed for the Crisp-and-Kelp to remain in the playoff conversation. On the other hand for Miami FC, a win would snap both its current nine-match losing streak and its current run of 17 matches without a win overall.
In the previous meeting between Monterey Bay and Miami FC, the Union lit up the Cardinale Stadium crowd with an incredible match-winning sequence; Antony Siaha saved a penalty and then immediately sparked a counter that ended with a goal by Christian Volesky in all of 15 seconds. In just a quarter of a minute, the moment turned from those in attendance bracing for a 1-0 deficit to an uproar of celebration over a sudden 1-0 lead. Prior to that, the sides played to a scoreless draw in the inaugural contest between the two clubs in Miami.
Miami FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.
Venue: FIU Pitbull Stadium; Miami, Florida
Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024; 4:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Cloudy and 83 degrees
2024 Records
Miami FC (2-21-2, 8 pts, 12th East); Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-7, 28 pts, 9th West)
